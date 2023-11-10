Your Money with Carlson Financial
Dry conditions contributing to wildfire season in Virginia

A massive wildfire is still raging in Madison County, as the Quaker Run fire has already burned 3,700 acres and it is only 40% contained. Meanwhile, a mulch fir
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A massive wildfire is still raging in Madison County, as the Quaker Run fire has already burned 3,700 acres and is only 40% contained.

Meanwhile, a mulch fire in Chesterfield hit early Friday morning, too. While these fires are different in nature, both are impacted by the dry conditions in the commonwealth.

All wildfires are caused by something else first, but when it is so dry like we have seen, there is nothing around to suppress or stop the flames.

“At the time of year when everything dries at the forest floor, all of the little things that are trying to grow, they sort of turn brown and dry out. That’s fuel,” NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Frieden said. “Virtually all wildfires are traced, at least on the east coast, back to a person who messed up. That can happen with lightning strikes, and that may have happened on some of the fires in western Virginia, but it’s us. We’re doing something wrong.”

The Virginia Department of Forestry says wildfire season runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 30.

Virginia typically sees 700 wildfires each year, and even with all of the burning in Madison, we are still on that track with 550 so far.

“The state is completely dry, and although it’s really, really bad, I think they’re under what’s called an exceptional drought in the mountains,” Frieden said. “We’ve got this dryness that’s building, and so here we may have these smaller brush fires that pop up.”

The Department of Forestry is helping with all of those fires, as it is currently battling 19 wildfires, burning more than 9000 acres, with the one in Madison being the biggest.

“Some forests will see ecological benefits from low-intensity fires, and in most cases in Virginia, those fires are sticking to the ground and just burning dead leaves and brush low to the ground,” Cory Swift with the Virginia Department of Forestry said. “We don’t often see crown fires where the fire is creeping up into the foliage of the trees and actually jumping from tree top to tree top.”

Though the wildfires in Madison are close by, Frieden says our air quality is not impacted here as we had in the summer with the Canada fires. Those were burning at a much larger scale. However, those living closer to Western Virginia may experience poor air conditions.

We can do some things to prevent these fires, like not having a campfire on a windy day, looking at your county’s current burn rules, and just being aware of your surroundings.

Frieden’s advice is if you are in charge of anything that has any potential to start a fire, just be careful right now.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

