Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Call 12 volunteer reflects on time in the military: ‘It’s all about service’

Terry Wade: “It means the world for me to tell them and give that back to them.”
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For nearly a decade inside the Call 12 center, Terry Wade has been volunteering his time to answer your calls.

“It gives me a chance to entertain calls from veterans and citizens,” he told NBC12.“It just brings me closer to them, to help and share my experiences.”

These calls hit close to home for this veteran, who served in the U.S. Army.

“As a child, I would see these older guys, they would come home all these little nice military sweat suits,” said Wade. “I said I wanted to do that.”

Terry Wade
Terry Wade(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Wade entered the Army back in 1986.

“I enlisted at 17 fresh out of high school,” he told NBC12. “My first assignment overseas was I was stationed in Hawaii for four years and from there I went to Fort Stewart, Georgia.”

Decades of service are captured in photos Wade keeps in an album.

“Here’s some of my comrades, my team members right here,” said Wade while going through photos with NBC12.

Terry Wade
Terry Wade(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Wade tells NBC12 he was prat of Operation Desert Storm.

“I was nervous,” said Wade. “I didn’t know what to expect, but when I got over there, they embraced me. The brotherhood.”

Wade also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We supplied the much needed water that the coalition forces needed during this campaign,” he told NBC12.

Wade’s service earned him a Bronze Star medal.

Bronze Star Medal
Bronze Star Medal(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“Knowing that you done something good to help others and it’s all about service, it’s all about giving back,” said Wade.

These are the values Wade continues to instill in the soldiers he mentors and teaches as the U.S. Army Quartermaster School at Fort Gregg-Adams.

“To see their families, to see these soldiers march and call those cadences and for them to get that training, it’s just a joyous occasion,” he told NBC12.

Wade is also making it his mission to give back to those who have served our country.

“There’s a lot of people out here, veterans, that are struggling with different issues, whether it be post traumatic stress or not aware of all the benefits that they have,” he told NBC12. “It means the world for me to tell them and give that back to them.”

Last week, Wade said he was honored with a civilian service commendation medal for being an educator of the year at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School at Fort Gregg-Adams.

Terry Wade
Terry Wade(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following a federal investigation, Plaza Azteca has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages...
Plaza Azteca to pay millions in back wages after federal investigation
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday
Jones announced on X he would step down as the city’s 9th District representative and council...
Mike Jones resigns as 9th District Richmond City councilor
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is planning to run for Virginia governor in 2025.
Mayor Stoney plans to run for governor
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

A police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Friday after a man in Emporia crashed his car.
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Emporia
Monday, November 13, marks one year since the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds.
UVA holding multiple events in observance of fallen football players
Just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, crews responded to a structure fire on Shell Road near I-95.
Crews mark mulch fire in Chesterfield under control
Chesterfield Fire & EMS is investigating a mulch fire that happened early Friday morning.
Chesterfield fire marked under control