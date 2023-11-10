Call 12 volunteer reflects on time in the military: ‘It’s all about service’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For nearly a decade inside the Call 12 center, Terry Wade has been volunteering his time to answer your calls.

“It gives me a chance to entertain calls from veterans and citizens,” he told NBC12.“It just brings me closer to them, to help and share my experiences.”

These calls hit close to home for this veteran, who served in the U.S. Army.

“As a child, I would see these older guys, they would come home all these little nice military sweat suits,” said Wade. “I said I wanted to do that.”

Wade entered the Army back in 1986.

“I enlisted at 17 fresh out of high school,” he told NBC12. “My first assignment overseas was I was stationed in Hawaii for four years and from there I went to Fort Stewart, Georgia.”

Decades of service are captured in photos Wade keeps in an album.

“Here’s some of my comrades, my team members right here,” said Wade while going through photos with NBC12.

Wade tells NBC12 he was prat of Operation Desert Storm.

“I was nervous,” said Wade. “I didn’t know what to expect, but when I got over there, they embraced me. The brotherhood.”

Wade also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We supplied the much needed water that the coalition forces needed during this campaign,” he told NBC12.

Wade’s service earned him a Bronze Star medal.

“Knowing that you done something good to help others and it’s all about service, it’s all about giving back,” said Wade.

These are the values Wade continues to instill in the soldiers he mentors and teaches as the U.S. Army Quartermaster School at Fort Gregg-Adams.

“To see their families, to see these soldiers march and call those cadences and for them to get that training, it’s just a joyous occasion,” he told NBC12.

Wade is also making it his mission to give back to those who have served our country.

“There’s a lot of people out here, veterans, that are struggling with different issues, whether it be post traumatic stress or not aware of all the benefits that they have,” he told NBC12. “It means the world for me to tell them and give that back to them.”

Last week, Wade said he was honored with a civilian service commendation medal for being an educator of the year at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School at Fort Gregg-Adams.

