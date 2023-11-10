Amputee gears up for Allianz Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Everyone participating in the Allianz Richmond Marathon this weekend has an amazing story, and Suellen Henneberry is one of those people.

One year ago, Henneberry’s leg was amputated due to an autoimmune disorder that COVID-19 triggered.

After competing in multiple 5k’s and races, Suellen is now taking on her next challenge at the Allianz Richmond Marathon.

“To be able to say hey, if I can, you know, train this much, I can do this run or that race,” Suellen said.

After Suellen lost her leg, one of her main goals was to work her way up to completing a race. In March, she ran her first 5K as an amputee. She then finished the Monument 10K race in April.

“The crowds in Richmond were great; people were cheering you on and just impressed what I was doing on a leg in six months,” Suellen stated.

The next goal she accomplished was perhaps even more impressive.

“It was crazy to do rope climbs and things and try and figure out how to do it as an amputee, so it took time to do some of the obstacles,” she said.

Suellen moved her way through a Spartan, a complex race with a series of obstacles.

“I’ve looked at the route, and it’s in through Bryan Park, which is hilly, so for me training here on the Capitol Trail, I try to run at least 2-3 times a week.”

Practicing with her dog Miller by her side and motivated by beer and her friends at Sportable, she’s taking on the race with a simple goal: to finish.

“I’m not looking to win anything; I’m looking to complete it and to complete the goals that you set,” she said.

