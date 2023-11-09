Thursday Forecast: Record warmth likely, the a sharp cooldown for tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Record warmth is likely today with highs at 80°+ expected. Then a huge drop in temperature for Friday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy with record warmth likely. A few more clouds arrive later in the day. Winds southwest 5-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts. High: 82°. Record: 81° set in 1986.

Friday: Cloudy and much cooler. Scattered areas of light rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-50s in the morning, then dropping to around 50° for midday and afternon. (Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals only a few hundredths of an inch.)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

