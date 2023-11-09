Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Thursday Forecast: Record warmth likely, the a sharp cooldown for tomorrow

Rain possible Friday but whatever falls will be very light
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Record warmth is likely today with highs at 80°+ expected. Then a huge drop in temperature for Friday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy with record warmth likely. A few more clouds arrive later in the day. Winds southwest 5-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts. High: 82°. Record: 81° set in 1986.

Friday: Cloudy and much cooler. Scattered areas of light rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-50s in the morning, then dropping to around 50° for midday and afternon. (Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals only a few hundredths of an inch.)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Near-record warmth tomorrow, then cooler Friday through next week.
Forecast: Record warmth Thursday before a weekend cooldown
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Record warmth Thursday before a weekend cooldown
Rain is likely Friday, followed by cooler temperatures this weekend.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and cooler but still above average
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Sunny and warmer than average through Thursday