Plea hearing for man charged in shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey

A total of five men were charged in the shooting death of the Armstrong High School student.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the men charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey will appear in court Thursday.

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford will have a plea hearing after he was originally set to stand trial in March.

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford
Rarmil Coley-Pettiford(Richmond Jail)

On Sept. 12, 2022, officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a senseless act of violence which resulted in the heartbreaking death of a young lady,” said Chief Gerald M. Smith. “We all have a role to play when it comes to stopping gun violence. We must act now to prevent more tragedies from ruining more lives and families.”

Back in June, Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley were found guilty on six charges and sentenced to 56 years in prison.

Mitchell Hudson, Jr. was sentenced to 25 years for his crimes.

Rashard Jackson, one of the other men charged, has a term hearing scheduled for Dec. 4.

One of the main reasons things have been delayed for these trials is because of cellphone evidence that was unlawfully obtained by police.

A judge ruled against using that evidence, but prosecutors filed an appeal to have that decision changed.

