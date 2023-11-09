Plaza Azteca to pay millions in back wages after federal investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mexican restaurant chain Plaza Azteca, which has several locations in the area, has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages and damages to more than 1,000 employees.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor discovered that the owner Ruben Leon and numerous restaurants violated overtime and minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The lawsuit included locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“Our investigators found Plaza Azteca knew of its legal obligations to pay workers minimum wage and overtime and keep accurate payroll records and yet, willfully disregarded federal law,” said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “The employers failed to pay full wages to more than 1,000 employees. The court’s action in this case is an important step in our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these workers by recovering their hard-earned wages.”

The U.S. Department of Labor says in a news release that numerous restaurants paid “back-of-the-house employees” amounts that were predetermined.

“This outcome sends a strong message to other restaurant industry employers of the costly consequences that can occur when they deprive employees of their full and rightful wages,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “As we did in this case, the U.S. Department of Labor will strategically deploy our investigative and litigation resources to remedy systemic violations of the law at a national scale across an enterprise’s locations.”

