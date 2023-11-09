Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Plaza Azteca to pay millions in back wages after federal investigation

Numerous restaurants violated overtime and minimum wage laws
Following a federal investigation, Plaza Azteca has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages...
Following a federal investigation, Plaza Azteca has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages and damages.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mexican restaurant chain Plaza Azteca, which has several locations in the area, has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages and damages to more than 1,000 employees.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor discovered that the owner Ruben Leon and numerous restaurants violated overtime and minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The lawsuit included locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“Our investigators found Plaza Azteca knew of its legal obligations to pay workers minimum wage and overtime and keep accurate payroll records and yet, willfully disregarded federal law,” said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “The employers failed to pay full wages to more than 1,000 employees. The court’s action in this case is an important step in our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these workers by recovering their hard-earned wages.”

The U.S. Department of Labor says in a news release that numerous restaurants paid “back-of-the-house employees” amounts that were predetermined.

“This outcome sends a strong message to other restaurant industry employers of the costly consequences that can occur when they deprive employees of their full and rightful wages,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “As we did in this case, the U.S. Department of Labor will strategically deploy our investigative and litigation resources to remedy systemic violations of the law at a national scale across an enterprise’s locations.”

Click/tap here for the full release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Comfort Zone Camp is creating programs for kids and young adults dealing with grief during the...
Vote for local organization to win $100,000 NASCAR Foundation award
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that PGT Innovations Inc. will invest $54.3 million to establish...
Window and door manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Prince George
Carl Carlson explains what you need to know about the Secure Act
Understanding the Secure Act
Richmond International Airport host its third annual P.O.W.E.R. Together Opportunities forum
Richmond International Airport to host opportunities forum in November