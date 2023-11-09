Your Money with Carlson Financial
Owner of No Limit Towing trail date set

Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date was set Thursday for the owner of No Limit Towing.

Sherral Crawley faces 16 counts of grand larceny and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses. Her trial is scheduled for May 13-17.

Police started investigating Crawley last year for complaints about illegal towing practices, including overcharging people and towing cars from private lots.

However, during the investigation, police say they discovered Crawley was technically stealing some of the cars and selling them for a profit.

Officers raided No Limit Towing in August and tried to arrest Crawley.

She eventually turned herself in but claimed she did not know these charges existed or that anyone was looking for her.

