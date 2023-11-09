‘One dog pet per mile’: This marathon runner found a fun way to get motivated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -This weekend, the streets will be closed, and runners will fill the road for America’s friendliest marathon.

Whether that’s the whole, half or the 8k, athletes from around the country will participate in the River City. That includes Kristina Banko, a runner from Maryland who has her own unique motivation to get through the race.

Banko is running the full marathon and has been running for years. She decided to change her lifestyle after she got news she’d be an aunt.

”I actually didn’t want to start running. I found out my sister was pregnant about a decade ago with her first child, my niece,” she said. “I decided I wanted to get healthier for that.“

During the pandemic, she trained even more and discovered a motivator that would drive her to meet her goals.

“Honestly, I just try to average one dog pet per mile,” she said. “It’s way better mentally if you’re like, okay, I have how many more dogs to pet than I have. How many more miles do I have to run?“

After participating in many races, Banko finally found the one thing to keep her going: greeting and petting dogs along the race course.

She looks forward to using that superpower this weekend as she tackles the Richmond marathon.

”The running community is just really fun in general. It’s very supportive. People will jump in with you that you don’t even know and help you finish to the end of races. It’s just a sense of community,” said Banko.

It shows you can overcome anything with the right mindset and a cute furry friend to keep you going.

”I just love dogs,“ said Banko.

Banko says she’s trying to beat her record of 80 dogs petted in just one race.

