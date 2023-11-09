Mayor Stoney plans to run for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is planning a bid for Virginia governor in 2025.

Sources say Stoney, who is serving his second term as mayor, will make an official announcement after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Politico reported on Thursday that Stoney has hired a chief strategist, ad-maker and a pollster.

Stoney was first elected mayor in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

Stoney could potentially face U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger for the Democratic candidate. A report in July confirmed that she was considering running in 2025.

