A look inside the Chesterfield Recovery Academy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One year in, students at the Chesterfield Recovery Academy say the school is changing - even saving - lives.

Students learn math, science, and anything else you’d study in high school. They also get therapeutic support to kick an addiction and move forward in life. At the school, recovery is just as important as grades.

“A lot of doors will close for you if you can’t pass a drug test, you know,” said “Sam,” whose identity is being protected. “And that made me start to come to terms and believe that it might just not be for me. You know, this might just be my life, and I might just not get any better.”

His story is far from unique. Many students across the region struggle with addiction.

“So we’ve had obviously marijuana, alcohol, we’ve seen cocaine,” said Justin Savoy, the academy’s coordinator. “We have seen the fentanyl. We’ve seen the meth as well.”

Sam shed some light on just how accessible drugs are for high schoolers.

“It’s probably the most accessible thing you can get,” he said. “I think it’d be easier to go to a bathroom and find drugs than it is to ask a teacher for a pencil.”

“Our students are able to access drugs online, in person, at school, and also in their communities as well,” said Sam. “So it’s a growing trend within the state. It’s a whole lot different than it used to be, extremely different. You can really order it right to your household with no problem, and it’s so easy to convert it to things like the vapes within their clothing, within their book bags and the easy access to it.”

For Sam, that accessibility has also made recovery - getting out and away - from addiction harder until he came to the academy.

“I mean, everywhere you go, it’s impossible to escape it,” said Sam. “And that’s why being here has finally given me a chance, because it’s not every time I go to a different class in my face, and I don’t have to fight it every day. And I’m just, I just wasn’t strong enough to do that.”

Sam is building skills to stay sober and a future where he hopes to serve his country.

“I’m hoping for a career in the armed forces,” he said. “... (that) was never really supposed to be an option for me. That was just the pipe dream because, you know, passing a drug test was impossible.”

In addition to students like Sam, who say the program is working, there’s evidence in the data that it’s successful.

“Last year, our students, they had about over four years combined of sobriety,” said Savoy. “Which is great because a lot of time this is their first time truly being sober and maintaining a sobriety.”

Some students come for a semester, while some come through graduation.

Students from this new school have even been to the White House to speak about recovery at a young age.

There’s no cost to send your child to this school. There are even reimbursements for gas to get kids there if needed.

For more information about the academy, including how to refer a student, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.