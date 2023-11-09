‘I want her back’: Search continues for missing Petersburg grandmother

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With a framed picture of her daughter in her hands, Brenda Blackwell vows to do all she can to bring her home.

“My daughter, my family,” she told NBC12. “I want her back.”

Sherrell Brown (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

On the evening of Sept. 1, 52-year-old Sherrell Brown was last seen near her home along Hanover Street in Petersburg.

“She walked away from her front porch. Her husband says this is what happened and nobody has seen her since,” Blackwell told NBC12. “I’ve been sick. My heart hurts. This is my child, my first born. I don’t know what to think, yet I’m thinking everything.”

Brown’s face can be found on fliers posted around the area where she was last seen as loved ones work to find her.

Sherrell Brown (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“Praying that maybe she got sick and maybe she can’t respond, but she’s okay and they just need to bring her back or terrified that someone has done something to her,” said Blackwell.

Concerns grow with Blackwell each day because her daughter has health issues and needs her medicine.

“We’ve checked her pharmacy, she has not refilled the prescriptions. We’ve checked her doctor, she has not gone to the doctor, so we don’t know what to think. I don’t know what to think,” said Blackwell.

Sherrell Brown (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Blackwell also said Brown wouldn’t be away this long from her two grandchildren, who she has custody of alongside her husband.

“That is her life. She throws parties for them, she works hard to make sure they get their school {work} done,” said Blackwell.

Petersburg Police shared a video of Blackwell asking for answers in her daughter’s disappearance.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the police department told NBC12 the investigation into Brown’s disappearance is still ongoing.

“This is very hard to know she’s out there somewhere and we can’t find her,” said Blackwell.

Sherrell Brown (Source | WWBT)

As the search continues for Brown, Blackwell is hiring a private investigator to help her find out what happened to her daughter.

“I need her, our family need her. We want her back home,” she told NBC12.

Sherrell Brown was last seen wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt, and light-colored shoes. Police also said she often wears a wig and glasses.

If you have any tips or information to help officers with this case, call the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division at (804)-732-4222.

Sherrell Brown Missing (Source;Petersburg Police | Petersburg Police)

