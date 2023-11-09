Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

‘I want her back’: Search continues for missing Petersburg grandmother

Brenda Blackwell: “This is very hard to know she’s out there somewhere and we can’t find her.”
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With a framed picture of her daughter in her hands, Brenda Blackwell vows to do all she can to bring her home.

“My daughter, my family,” she told NBC12. “I want her back.”

Sherrell Brown
Sherrell Brown(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

On the evening of Sept. 1, 52-year-old Sherrell Brown was last seen near her home along Hanover Street in Petersburg.

“She walked away from her front porch. Her husband says this is what happened and nobody has seen her since,” Blackwell told NBC12. “I’ve been sick. My heart hurts. This is my child, my first born. I don’t know what to think, yet I’m thinking everything.”

Brown’s face can be found on fliers posted around the area where she was last seen as loved ones work to find her.

Sherrell Brown
Sherrell Brown(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“Praying that maybe she got sick and maybe she can’t respond, but she’s okay and they just need to bring her back or terrified that someone has done something to her,” said Blackwell.

Concerns grow with Blackwell each day because her daughter has health issues and needs her medicine.

“We’ve checked her pharmacy, she has not refilled the prescriptions. We’ve checked her doctor, she has not gone to the doctor, so we don’t know what to think. I don’t know what to think,” said Blackwell.

Sherrell Brown
Sherrell Brown(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Blackwell also said Brown wouldn’t be away this long from her two grandchildren, who she has custody of alongside her husband.

“That is her life. She throws parties for them, she works hard to make sure they get their school {work} done,” said Blackwell.

Petersburg Police shared a video of Blackwell asking for answers in her daughter’s disappearance.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the police department told NBC12 the investigation into Brown’s disappearance is still ongoing.

“This is very hard to know she’s out there somewhere and we can’t find her,” said Blackwell.

Sherrell Brown
Sherrell Brown(Source | WWBT)

As the search continues for Brown, Blackwell is hiring a private investigator to help her find out what happened to her daughter.

“I need her, our family need her. We want her back home,” she told NBC12.

Sherrell Brown was last seen wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt, and light-colored shoes. Police also said she often wears a wig and glasses.

If you have any tips or information to help officers with this case, call the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division at (804)-732-4222.

Sherrell Brown Missing
Sherrell Brown Missing(Source;Petersburg Police | Petersburg Police)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

After participating in many races, Kristina Banko finally found the one thing to keep her...
‘One dog pet per mile’: This marathon runner found a fun way to get motivated
He gambled twice and lost both times on a casino. But now, Richmond’s mayor is ready to try his...
Levar Stoney running for governor
A fourth man was convicted in the murder of a Richmond teen Tynashia Humphrey.
Fourth suspect sentenced for teen's murder
Hundreds of VCU students walked out of class Thursday afternoon, calling for an end to Israel’s...
Pro-Palestine demonstration at VCU