Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says

A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th birthday. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed this week just days before her birthday.

Heather Waldron told WDBJ that a boy shot her 17-year-old daughter Serenity Hawley in the chest before police found their bodies in a parking garage.

Police said officers were called to the parking garage near Virginia Tech University on Tuesday evening regarding two bodies being found in a parked vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately identify the bodies due to them being juveniles but said they were students at Blacksburg High School.

According to officers, they found the two students as well as a weapon inside the vehicle.

“Be vigilant with the people around your children. Don’t ever think that this couldn’t happen to your child, and it’s only something that you see on TV,” Waldron said.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but the situation remains under investigation.

Waldron said her daughter would have turned 18 years old on Thursday.

She called her daughter a “wonderful child who was sweet, loving and very trusting.”

The Hawley family has since started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“Anything helps, and all donations are accepted. Please hug your loved ones and continue to emit love as Serenity did,” the family shared.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

One year in, students at Chesterfield Recovery Academy say the school is changing - even saving...
A look inside the Chesterfield Recovery Academy
Sherrell Brown
‘I want her back’: Search continues for missing Petersburg grandmother
After participating in many races, Kristina Banko finally found the one thing to keep her...
‘One dog pet per mile’: This marathon runner found a fun way to get motivated
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
He gambled twice and lost both times on a casino. But now, Richmond’s mayor is ready to try his...
Levar Stoney running for governor