Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

‘Buckle up and slow down: City leaders host speed management symposium

City leaders working to reduce speed in river city
City leaders are working to reduce speed in River City.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Education, engineering and enforcement are the city’s three “E’s” to encourage Richmond drivers to slow down.

“People are running stop signs, running stop lights, people are hurdling through yield signs,” said Bobby Vincent, director of public works.

He shares that the Speed Management Symposium will focus on the first “E”: education.

“Letting people know when there’s a stop sight or four-way stop sign. or how to potentially maneuver through a traffic circle or roundabout within the city of Richmond.” Vincent said.

Dozens of people attended the symposium, including Richmond’s Chief of Police Rick Edwards and Mayor Stoney, who gave opening remarks.

“We cannot ignore the fact that public safety also means you want to feel safe walking down the street on your sidewalk, a sidewalk that you pay for,” said Stoney.

This meeting comes when the city says overall crash numbers are down. However, severe and deadly crashes in the city are increasing.

At tonight’s meeting, community members spoke with organizations partnering with the city to help improve road safety. They also saw presentations of the current and future projects.

“We are putting in bump outs, traffic circles, and we are also putting in speed tables from an infrastructure standpoint. But all of that stuff has to be engineered,” said Vincent.

Some of these projects are already happening. City leaders say some projects are happening in Scotts Addition, Church Hill, and many other Southside areas.

“We just ask that people be patient, be mindful that construction workers are out there trying to make the public right away better and more safe for them to travel,” said Vincent.

City leaders say they’ve been working on these plans for many years, and drivers can expect more projects like speed tables and speed cameras to pop up around Richmond soon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

City leaders are working to reduce speed in River City.
City leaders educate at speed management symposium
VSU freshman DaNajah Winfield works on her laptop while her young son naps. They live in one of...
Virginia State University launches new initiatives to help students who are single parents
Voters in Hanover County appeared to have defeated a measure that would have converted its...
Hanover School Board referendum measure likely defeated, school board to remain appointed
Sports Backers volunteers pack up marathon race packets for runners
What goes into putting on ‘America’s friendliest’ marathon?