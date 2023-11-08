Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and cooler but still above average

Another day of near-record warmth tomorrow, then cooler for a while
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A noticeable drop in temperature today before another near record warm day tomorrow. Rain likely Friday followed by cooler temperatures this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy with near-record warmth. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80°. Record: 81° set in 1986.

Friday: Cloudy and much cooler with occasional light rain. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: 1/4″ or less)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. Light NE winds.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Sunny and warmer than average through Thursday
Daily highs in the 70s through Thursday.
Forecast: Sunny and warm through Thursday
An end-of-the-week cold front brings back much cooler temperatures and a shower chance.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and very warm
An end-of-the-week cold front brings back much cooler temperatures and a shower chance.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and very warm