Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and cooler but still above average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A noticeable drop in temperature today before another near record warm day tomorrow. Rain likely Friday followed by cooler temperatures this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy with near-record warmth. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80°. Record: 81° set in 1986.

Friday: Cloudy and much cooler with occasional light rain. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: 1/4″ or less)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. Light NE winds.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.