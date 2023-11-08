Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Two found dead in vehicle identified as high school students

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg have been identified as Blacksburg High School students, both juveniles. Blacksburg Police say it is their policy not to release the names of juveniles in such cases.

The Blacksburg Police Department responded to the parking garage at 723 University City Blvd, just north of the Virginia Tech campus, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found the two students, as well as a weapon, inside the vehicle. Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The Blacksburg Police Department and the Town of Blacksburg report they are working with Montgomery County Public Schools to ensure any necessary services are available for MCPS staff or students.

The school district released this statement:

“First and foremost in our thoughts are the families and loved ones of the two children who lost their lives. As a parent of three daughters, I cannot imagine what they are going through, and they will remain in my prayers.  For our students and staff, we have put extensive support services in place to help them process this sudden and tragic loss.  Working with NRVCS and our county resources, we will have these supports in place for as long as necessary.  We are deeply saddened by this loss and are trying our best as a community to deal with the devastating impact.”

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

Latest News

Lots of people run for fun or exercise, but for Daniel Bishop, it’s a way to process grief and...
Man runs the Richmond Marathon to overcome the grief of losing a child
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
RPS board shuts down two safety resolutions from the REA a third time.
RPS denies safety proposals a third time