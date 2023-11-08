Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller

Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.(Mattel, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new Barbie honors the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is part of the brand’s Inspiring Women series.

She’s remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.

To craft a figure representing her, Mattel says it worked with her estate as well as tribal representatives.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is available for purchase now.

Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

She died of cancer in 2010.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Decision Virginia: A look at 2023 election results
Virginia Dept. of Elections
Va. Dept. of Elections provides update on 2023 election
The proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond voters reject a casino for the second time
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

Latest News

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. stands outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
RAW: Chemical plant burns in Texas
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial