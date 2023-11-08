Man runs the Richmond Marathon to overcome the grief of losing a child

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The runners taking on Richmond’s streets run for all kinds of reasons. Lots of people run for fun or exercise, but for Daniel Bishop, it’s a way to process grief and to help other people facing loss.

In 2019, Daniel and his wife Kelly lost their daughter just an hour after she was born. They thought that was the hardest thing they’d ever have to deal with in their life. Then in 2020, another tragedy struck as they were expecting identical twin boys.

Diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, they lost one of their twins (Ian) in utero. The surviving twin, Grayson, was born 25 weeks later and is now a healthy 3-year-old.

The deaths of his children hit hard, plus the COVID shutdowns meant he couldn’t get to the gym to exercise. So he hit the mountains of East Tennessee and started trail running. Out on the trail, Daniel had time to think about what’s important in life.

He then called his brother with a crazy idea that they should do a marathon. Daniel’s brother lives in Northern Virginia and told him Richmond has a great marathon.

It just so happened that in 2021 it fell on Daniel’s daughter’s birthday of Nov. 13.

Lots of people run for fun or exercise, but for Daniel Bishop, it’s a way to process grief and to help other people facing loss. (Photos via Daniel Bishop)

In addition to his running, Daniel and his wife started the Reagan and Ian Foundation. It helps families dealing with grief at no charge. They send care packages to families suffering loss, plus they are there to talk and counsel people through the devastating pain of losing a child.

Running America’s Friendliest Marathon is just one way he can honor his children while hoping his story will help other families dealing with the same pain.

Last year, Daniel finished the race in 5 hours and 30 minutes. This year is year two of what he hopes will be a yearly tradition. He’s hoping to shed 1 hour off his time this year.

Go to reaganianfoundation.org if you want to learn more about the Reagan and Ian Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.