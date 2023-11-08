Everything you need to know for the 2023 Richmond Marathon weekend

Watch NBC12 at 10 a.m. Saturday for a marathon special
Thousands of runners are joining the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half...
Thousands of runners are joining the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and VCU Health Richmond 8k on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.(WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Saturday, runners will take over the streets of Richmond for the 8k, half marathon and marathon. At 10 a.m. that day, you can watch a marathon special on NBC12.

WHAT’S NEW?

Start times have changed! The new times for the races are:

  • 7 a.m. – Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon
  • 7:15 a.m. – CarMax Richmond Half Marathon
  • 7:30 a.m. – VCU Health Richmond 8k

“Our thought is that by starting full marathoners first, we are able to ensure they finish sooner in the day than they have in the past, hopefully adding to why we are known as America’s Friendliest Marathon,” said Race Director Megan Schultz back in August.

Another change is that all checked bags must be clear.

FULL EVENT SCHEDULE

Here’s a full list of events:

Thursday, November 9

  • 4 - 7 p.m.: Walmart Health & Fitness Expo, packet pick-up, and walk-up registration at the Richmond Raceway infield area (expo attendees use Gate 4 or 6 to enter Raceway)

Friday, November 10

  • 10 a.m. – noon: Marathon Meet Up with Coach Jess & Lindsey Hein for coffee and a bit to eat at Stella’s Grocery (5802 Grove Avenue)
  • 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Walmart Health & Fitness Expo, packet pick-up and walk-up registration at Richmond Raceway
  • 1 – 2 p.m.: Goat Yoga at Richmond Raceway Pavilion 3 (www.goatyogarva.com to register)
  • 3 p.m.: Live Run Richmond podcast with a panel of Run-fluencers!, hosted by Lindsey Hein and featuring guests Trevor Spencer, Martinus Evans, Cynthia Vissers, and Lisa Mitro (Victory Lane Stage)

Saturday, November 11

  • 6 a.m. – 7:15 a.m.: Race-day registration at the Hilton Downtown (Broad Street and 6th Street entrance)
  • 7 a.m.: Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon start at 1st and Broad Street
  • 7:15 a.m.: CarMax Richmond Half Marathon start (Wave A) at 7th and Broad Street
  • 7:30 a.m.: VCU Health Richmond 8k start at 8th and Broad St.
  • 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: CoStar Group Post Race Party at Brown’s Island and at the finish line (5th & Tredegar). Click here for a map of the post-race party area
  • 11:30 a.m.: Half marathon course closes
  • 2 p.m.: Marathon course closes

NBC12 PARTY ZONES

Friends or relatives wanting to spectate along the course can join the NBC12 Party Zones at miles 7, 12.5, and 19 on the marathon course and mile 6 on the half marathon course.

Click/tap here for detailed descriptions of each party zone, directions and parking suggestions.

STREET CLOSURES

No-parking zones and street closures begin Friday night and continue through Saturday evening. The Richmond Police Department says towing will be enforced starting at 9 p.m. in some areas.

Click/tap here for a full list of closures and exact timing.

THE FORECAST

It’s looking pretty good, with high temperatures in the upper 50s under partly sunny conditions.

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play. You can also stay up to date with the forecast in our 24/7 First Alert Weather stream below:

