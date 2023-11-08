‘Beloved by all’: Loved ones remember 80-year-old bicyclist who died after crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones are remembering the life of Stanley Sweeney, an 80-year-old bicyclist who died from his injuries one day after a car hit him along Lucks Lane in Chesterfield.

On Sunday afternoon, Chesterfield Police tell us the driver in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata was driving along Lucks Lane when it “struck a bicyclist who was riding in the same direction.”

The bicyclist, who police identified as Stanley Sweeney, was rushed to the hospital with what police said appeared to be ”serious, but not life-threatening injuries.”

The next day, Chesterfield Police told us Sweeney died in the hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai, Mahmoud Khattab, 55, stayed after the crash and was issued a summons for reckless driving.

80-year-old Stanley Sweeney died in the hospital on Monday. (Kirk Sweeney)

Kirk Sweeney, Stanley Sweeney’s son, sent NBC12 the following statement:

“Our father was beloved by all that knew him. He lived with a unique vibrance and enthusiasm for life, people and adventure. He truly lived life to its fullest and was first and foremost devoted to his wife of 56+ years, his two sons, and his four grandchildren, whom he adored, and they adored him even more. He taught us so much about unconditional love and exuberance for life.

He was full of passion, and his interests were far and wide. Particular passions included art, especially painting, kayaking, music, food, mounts and water. He also liked sports such as running and biking.

His greatest passion was his family, who he led with grace, kindness and love.”

Along this stretch of Lucks Lane, Jackson Jenkins prepares for his marathon run.

“This is a go-to run spot,” Jenkins told NBC12. “People walk their dogs, biking, scootering, skateboarding, there’s a lot of people.”

Jenkins was heartbroken to hear about Sweeney’s passing.

“It’s very sad. My condolences go out. It’s very scary cause I run here at night with a reflective vest on. I haven’t been hit or come close to get hit, but it’s very sad,” he told NBC12.

One resident who spoke to NBC12 described seeing Sweeney on this stretch of road weekly and expressed his constant awareness of being safe on the roads.

Chesterfield Police is still investigating this case and is asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

