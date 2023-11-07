Watch Live: Central Virginia election results and analysis

As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.(WWBT)
By David Hylton and Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.

Watch live updates starting at 7 p.m. and continuing through 9 p.m. Tuesday:

Results from several of the contested House and Senate races will be posted below as they come in. Results from the casino referendum in the city of Richmond will be published in a separate story Tuesday evening. Click/tap here for additional election results.

SENATE DISTRICT 12: Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County

Who’s running: Democrat Natan McKenzie and Republican Glen Sturtevant

SENATE DISTRICT 13: Parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties, the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell, and the counties of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City, and Surry

Who’s running: Democrat Lashrecse Aird and Republican Eric Ditri

SENATE DISTRICT 15: Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond

Who’s running: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and Hayden Fisher

SENATE DISTRICT 16: Part of Henrico County, including the Short Pump area

Who’s running: Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg and Republican Siobhan Dunnavant

HOUSE DISTRICT 57: Parts of Goochland and Henrico counties

Who’s running: Democrat Susanna Gibson and Republican David Owen

HOUSE DISTRICT 58: Part of Henrico County

Who’s running: Democrat Rodney Willett and Republican Riley Shaia

HOUSE DISTRICT 59: Parts of Hanover, Henrico and Louisa counties

Who’s running: Democrat Rachel Levy and Republican H.F. “Buddy” Fowler

HOUSE DISTRICT 72: Powhatan, Amelia and Nottoway counties, and part of Chesterfield County

Who’s running: Democrat Bilal Raychouni and Republican Lee Ware

HOUSE DISTRICT 73: Part of Chesterfield County

Who’s running: Democrat Herb Walke and Republican Mark Earley

HOUSE DISTRICT 75: City of Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties

Who’s running: Democrat Stephen Miller-Pitts and Republican Carrie Coyner

HOUSE DISTRICT 76: Parts of Chesterfield County

Who’s running: Democrat Debra Gardner and Republican Duc Truong

HOUSE DISTRICT 82: Petersburg and parts of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Surry counties

Who’s running: Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams and Republican Kimberly Taylor

Click/tap here for additional election results.

