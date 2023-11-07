Watch Live: Central Virginia election results and analysis
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As election results start to come in, NBC12 is On Your Side with updates throughout the evening.
Watch live updates starting at 7 p.m. and continuing through 9 p.m. Tuesday:
Results from several of the contested House and Senate races will be posted below as they come in. Results from the casino referendum in the city of Richmond will be published in a separate story Tuesday evening. Click/tap here for additional election results.
SENATE DISTRICT 12: Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County
Who’s running: Democrat Natan McKenzie and Republican Glen Sturtevant
SENATE DISTRICT 13: Parts of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties, the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell, and the counties of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City, and Surry
Who’s running: Democrat Lashrecse Aird and Republican Eric Ditri
SENATE DISTRICT 15: Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond
Who’s running: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and Hayden Fisher
SENATE DISTRICT 16: Part of Henrico County, including the Short Pump area
Who’s running: Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg and Republican Siobhan Dunnavant
HOUSE DISTRICT 57: Parts of Goochland and Henrico counties
Who’s running: Democrat Susanna Gibson and Republican David Owen
HOUSE DISTRICT 58: Part of Henrico County
Who’s running: Democrat Rodney Willett and Republican Riley Shaia
HOUSE DISTRICT 59: Parts of Hanover, Henrico and Louisa counties
Who’s running: Democrat Rachel Levy and Republican H.F. “Buddy” Fowler
HOUSE DISTRICT 72: Powhatan, Amelia and Nottoway counties, and part of Chesterfield County
Who’s running: Democrat Bilal Raychouni and Republican Lee Ware
HOUSE DISTRICT 73: Part of Chesterfield County
Who’s running: Democrat Herb Walke and Republican Mark Earley
HOUSE DISTRICT 75: City of Hopewell and parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties
Who’s running: Democrat Stephen Miller-Pitts and Republican Carrie Coyner
HOUSE DISTRICT 76: Parts of Chesterfield County
Who’s running: Democrat Debra Gardner and Republican Duc Truong
HOUSE DISTRICT 82: Petersburg and parts of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Surry counties
Who’s running: Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams and Republican Kimberly Taylor
