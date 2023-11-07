Your Money with Carlson Financial
Va. Nat’l. Guard joins effort to contain Quaker Run Fire

Courtesy: VA National Guard Facebook page
Courtesy: VA National Guard Facebook page(WVIR)
By Jared Kline
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers are assisting in the ongoing effort to contain the Quaker Run Fire, after Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency.

Two Black Hawk helicopters equipped with water buckets were deployed Monday to suppress the flames, according to the VNG.

The Virginia Department of Forestry said the fire had scorched 2,480 acres of land as of Sunday after it breached containment lines. Firefighters are struggling to gain ground in the dry conditions and more than a dozen people were asked to evacuate the area by authorities over the weekend.

In addition to the Quaker Run Fire, Youngkin’s executive order also mentioned the Tuggles Gap Fire in Patrick County, Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

