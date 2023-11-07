Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and very warm

Daily highs in the 70s through Thursday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An end-of-the-week cold front brings back much cooler temperatures and a shower chance.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s near 80°. Record: 84° set in 2022.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with near-record warmth. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80°. Record: 81° set in 1986.

Friday: Cloudy and much cooler with a shower possible at any point. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%, Rain Totals: Near a quarter inch)

Saturday: A lingering shower is possible in the early morning. Mostly cloudy and we should be dry through the rest of the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Watching for the chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

