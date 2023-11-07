Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, Shenandoah National Park has implemented a complete fire ban due to impacts from the Quaker Run Fire.

In a press release, SNP said building, maintaining, or using an open fire within the boundaries of the park is prohibited. This includes all wood, charcoal, or other solid-fuel open-air fires. Fires in grates, grills, rings, or pits in campgrounds, picnic areas, shelters, and huts are also banned.

SNP also wants to remind visitors that charcoal, coal, or other solid-fuel fires are always prohibited in Shenandoah’s backcountry. Smoking is also prohibited in all areas of the park except inside vehicles and at established paved or gravel parking areas.

The use of camp stoves and backpacking stoves will be allowed. The ban will remain in effect until conditions improve with significant rain or snow over time, decreasing the fire hazard.

SNP said currently, firefighters from multiple agencies are working to suppress a large fire on the park’s eastern boundary. The Quaker Run fire has burned approximately 2,800 acres of private, state, and federal lands with approximately 670 acres within Shenandoah’s boundary.

“We need to be able to dedicate our fire-fighting resources to the Quaker Run fire. We hope a complete fire ban will reduce the possibility of any additional fire activity,” SNP Superintendent Pat Kenney said.

SNP also issued a hiking advisory on Whiteoak Canyon and Old Rag Trails. The trails are open but at times are impacted by dense smoke which may reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels. SNP advises smoke-sensitive groups to avoid these trails and everyone is encouraged to take precautions as conditions can change quickly.

Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive, and other facilities and services remain open as scheduled. For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.