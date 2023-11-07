RPS denies safety proposals a third time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tensions are high between RPS board members and concerned parents, teachers and members of the Richmond Education Association as the majority vote denies the two air quality and fire safety resolutions.

This is allegedly the third time this type of resolution from the REA has been presented to RPS and the third time board members have shut it down.

The resolutions include specific criteria for maximum and minimum indoor temperatures and air quality standards. If schools do come up short, the REA wants the superintendent to have a plan for relocating students and staff.

This comes as mold testing continues throughout multiple Richmond Public Schools and while some students are still being relocated due to a fire at Fox Elementary School in early 2022.

“I resigned in part due to these health issues and the lack of concern for the health issues of students and staff demonstrated by the school division,” said Ryan Burgess, the former Communities in Schools Site Coordinator for Boushall Middle School, as she explained the asthma and bronchitis she formed while at work.

It also would require all RPS buildings to comply with fire safety regulations and notify the public if and when there is a violation.

“I cannot do this job that I love so much without the support of my admin. Put me in that hot room full of bees, let me do my job, let me prepare for my kids, but don’t put them in there, don’t make them sit and learn in that kind of environment,” Fourth-grade teacher Samantha Jaffe passionately explained.

This time, two school board members voted for the resolutions, one abstained, and the rest of the members voted against it.

“There’s so many parts to this that we need to see and hear as a board,” said Mariah White, District 2 school board member. “We’re not just going to make a decision because you brought two resolutions here, and you want to be a part of it. Of course, we want you to be a part of it. We want our schools to be safe.”

9th District board member Nicole Jones said the board isn’t against all the changes. They don’t have enough time and information to pass these changes.

“Funding to sustain these corrections, changes, all of that also have to be in line from facilities. We have yet to hear from facilities, so there are just a few things that I’m saying no again, and if there are things that we are supposed to have and we should be doing, I welcome that and when that happens,” said Jones. “All of these things that are legitimate concerns before approving or declining a resolution, I’m not prepared because I don’t have that information, and I don’t know what that is.”

Superintendent Jason Kamras was allegedly supposed to meet with the REA on Friday, but one board member says he was sick.

Currently, we do not have a date for the rescheduled meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.