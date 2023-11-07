Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes baby Gemsbok

The male gemsbok was born on Oct. 7, 2023.
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Another little one is making its debut at the Metro Richmond Zoo!

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a male Gemsbok. He was born on October 7 to parents Bridgette and Finneas after a 9-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo said in a Facebook post.

Gemsbok are a species of large antelope native to southern Africa.

The baby gemsbok doesn’t have a name yet, but the zoo says they’re open to suggestions!

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Richmond police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a collision at the intersection...
Hit-and-run caught on camera; police search for suspect
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Henrico police say one victim was a juvenile and the other was an adult.
2 detained, 2 injured in Henrico shooting
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

Latest News

Courtesy: VA National Guard Facebook page
Va. Nat’l. Guard joins effort to contain Quaker Run Fire
The male gemsbok was born on Oct. 7, 2023.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes baby Gemsbok
Rachel DePompa breaks down what's at stake during this year's election.
Decision Virginia: Control of state legislature up for grabs
Police say one victim is a juvenile and the other an adult. Both were taken to the hospital.
2 detained, 2 injured in Henrico shooting