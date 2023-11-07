Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes baby Gemsbok

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Another little one is making its debut at the Metro Richmond Zoo!

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a male Gemsbok. He was born on October 7 to parents Bridgette and Finneas after a 9-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo said in a Facebook post.

Gemsbok are a species of large antelope native to southern Africa.

The baby gemsbok doesn’t have a name yet, but the zoo says they’re open to suggestions!

