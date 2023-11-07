Your Money with Carlson Financial
James Madison writes letter to NCAA, requests relief from transition rules

James Madison fans hold up signs, urging the NCAA to grant the football program bowl...
James Madison fans hold up signs, urging the NCAA to grant the football program bowl eligibility during a football game against Georgia State on Nov. 4, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seven months after James Madison’s appeal to have their transition waiver from FCS to FBS reduced, The University has written a letter that requests relief from NCAA bylaws restricting transitioning teams from bowl participation.

“Our university has embarked on this transition in ways that no other institution has since the transition rules changed 23 years ago; and our student athletes have achieved an astonishing, unprecedented level of success during this period,” the letter states.

While JMU can participate if there are not enough teams, the university is seeking relief to be immediately eligible. As part of the letter, JMU attached a spreadsheet showcasing they’re the top Group of Five team.

JMU is currently 9-0 with wins against eight FBS programs. The Dukes are one of seven undefeated programs in FBS. JMU is also ranked No. 21 in the AP and Coaches Polls.

If the Dukes were immediately eligible, the football program would be in the running to participate in a New Year’s Six Bowl, which are the most prestigious bowl games in college football.

Below, you can read the entire letter JMU submitted to the NCAA along with other documents.

