Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Holiday magic returns to Kings Dominion for Winterfest

((Source: Kings Dominion/Facebook))
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come for a magical winter wonderland experience at Kings Dominion’s annual Winterfest. With stunning decorations and festive attractions, this is a holiday event you won’t want to miss.

Visitors can look forward to stunning holiday decorations, ice skating, seasonal food items, and your favorite winter characters. The entire park will be adorned with sparkling lights, creating a magical village that will leave you in awe. It’s a must-do for anyone looking to experience the best of Virginia’s holiday season.

The festivities will begin on Friday, Nov. 17, through Dec. 31 and will run from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on select days.

This year, families can expect plenty of entertainment with live shows every 15 minutes and up to 25 rides operating daily, depending on the weather.

If you are a foodie, there will be plenty of treats such as cinnamon pull-apart bread, gingerbread or candy cane-flavored funnel cake, crepes, vanilla-frosted holiday pretzels, churros and much more.

For more information about Kings Dominion’s Winterfest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Henrico police say one victim was a juvenile and the other was an adult.
2 detained, 2 injured in Henrico apartment shooting
Richmond police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a collision at the intersection...
Hit-and-run caught on camera; police search for suspect
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

Latest News

Join the Richmond Electricians JACT Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 15
Richmond Electricians JACT Open House - Wednesday, Nov. 15
Get ready for the Allianz Richmond Marathon Happening This Saturday
Allianz Richmond Marathon This Saturday
Check out the Tree House Restaurant & Bar located at 700 E. Main Street
Taste Test Tuesday - Tree House Restaurant & Bar, 700 E. Main Street
The non-profit is holding their annual summit in Richmond
The November Project gearing up for the Richmond Marathon