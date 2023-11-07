Holiday magic returns to Kings Dominion for Winterfest

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come for a magical winter wonderland experience at Kings Dominion’s annual Winterfest. With stunning decorations and festive attractions, this is a holiday event you won’t want to miss.

Visitors can look forward to stunning holiday decorations, ice skating, seasonal food items, and your favorite winter characters. The entire park will be adorned with sparkling lights, creating a magical village that will leave you in awe. It’s a must-do for anyone looking to experience the best of Virginia’s holiday season.

The festivities will begin on Friday, Nov. 17, through Dec. 31 and will run from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on select days.

This year, families can expect plenty of entertainment with live shows every 15 minutes and up to 25 rides operating daily, depending on the weather.

If you are a foodie, there will be plenty of treats such as cinnamon pull-apart bread, gingerbread or candy cane-flavored funnel cake, crepes, vanilla-frosted holiday pretzels, churros and much more.

For more information about Kings Dominion’s Winterfest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.