Catalytic converter thefts down sharply since new Virginia law

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a wave of catalytic converter thefts across the country during the height of the COVID pandemic, demand for the valuable vehicle part appears to be cooling.

Virginia is one of more than 20 states to pass legislation instituting harsher penalties for anyone caught stealing a catalytic converter or possessing a stolen one.

The new Virginia law makes it a Class 6 Felony, which could mean a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500 for offenders.

It was introduced by state Senator Ryan McDougle from Hanover.

“That went into effect about six months ago that made it a felony not only to sell but also to possess them if you couldn’t establish where they came from,” said McDougle.

In 2021 and 2022, thefts of catalytic converters were rampant, said Billy Allen, manager of Allen Tire.

“At least once a week, we would have somebody come in, they’d say they would go out in the morning to start the car up leaving for work, notice it was much louder and, sure enough, they’d bring it in here, and the converter would be totally missing,” said Allen.

Since the start of 2023, police departments in Central Virginia reported a significant drop in catalytic converter thefts compared to the previous year.

In Hanover, they are down 27%. In Henrico, they are down 65%. In Chesterfield, they are down 67% and in Richmond, 71%.

“We have not taken a report for a stolen catalytic converter since Aug. 22, 2023,” according to an email from Hanover Police. “Although it was reported in August, they believed the incident could have actually happened as far back as May of 2023. So there has been a sharp drop off over the past two months or more.”

While the numbers are promising, police still warn car owners to be vigilant.

“We’re still seeing it,” said Third Precinct Commander for the Richmond Police Department, Faith Flippo. “I will say in my precinct, two weeks ago, we had a great arrest of someone that was attempting to steal a catalytic converter, and that was a community member that had called us to say ‘Hey, I’ve seen this guy under the car.’ Officers were quick to respond, and we were able to make an arrest.”

Catalytic converters control the amount of air pollution that a vehicle emits.

“They are extremely valuable,” said Allen, stating that new factory catalytic converters can cost as much as $5,000.

“What people are after are what’s inside the converters, so ultimately, after they cut these off the car, they just take a tool of some kind and beat the insides out of them, and they’re just selling the inside,” added Allen.

The precious metals on the inside are platinum, palladium and rhodium. Prices for each have fallen sharply since their pandemic-era peaks.

