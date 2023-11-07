Your Money with Carlson Financial
AG Miyares announces price gouging protections amidst threat of wildfires

Attorney General Jason Miyares discusses the lawsuit against Meta on Oct. 24, 2023.
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that anti-price gouging statutes are being triggered due to the threat of wildfires.

The statutes are designed to protect consumers from paying high prices for essentials during an emergency event, according to the attorney general’s team.

“The anti-price gouging laws in Virginia safeguard Virginians from exploitation by bad actors during a time of crisis,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act will be thoroughly prosecuted by my office.”

Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty days following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to, water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately before the disaster.

