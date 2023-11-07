80-year-old bicyclist hit in Chesterfield dies in the hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist on Sunday.

“At about 4:20 p.m., police said, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Lucks Lane when it struck a bicyclist who was riding in the same direction,” Chesterfield Police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Mahmoud Khattab, 55, stayed after the crash and was issued a summons for reckless driving.

Police say the bicyclist, Stanley D. Sweeney, 80, was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

