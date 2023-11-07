Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 juvenile, 1 adult shot multiple times in Henrico

Henrico police say one victim was a juvenile and the other was an adult.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police have arrested two people in connection to a Monday evening shooting that severely injured a juvenile and an adult.

Around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane for a shooting. Police confirmed two male victims were found in the parking lot with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say one victim is a juvenile and the other an adult. Both were taken to the hospital.

Officials say two individuals believed to be involved were detained.

Investigators are on the scene gathering more information.

Anyone with information can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

