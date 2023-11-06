Speed cameras going up near Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond is now following moves made by Petersburg and New Kent this fall by adding speed cameras to some of its school zones.

It’s something neighbors, parents and city councilors have been trying to get for years. It is part of a more significant effort by the city to manage speed and safety on Richmond roads.

It is a project by the Richmond Police Department, the City’s Vision Zero Task Force, which is a part of the effort from the Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) to make the city’s streets safer.

The goal is to eliminate speeding on city streets, particularly within active school zones.

No tickets are out yet as the city waits for all of the signs and pieces to come in, but drivers may start to notice some big metal-looking boxes around Linwood Holton Elementary and Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.

Neighbors say even just seeing the machines there is a relief, as it is a step towards progress regarding safety in the city. Once everything is set up, there will be a 30-day warning period for those going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

After that, tickets will start being rolled out.

The law has it, so within the first 30 days of the first violation, the civil penalty is $50, and for all subsequent violations after the first 30 days after the first violation, the civil liability is $100.

Amanda Kail lives on Semmes Avenue, where the camera near Patrick Henry will be. She says she cannot even count how many crashes she has seen outside her house last year. For Halloween, her decorations center around the dangers of driving too fast, representing the fear around the topic all year for those who live near Semmes.

“People will run that light, and there’s a lot of speeding, and we ended up with a lot of accidents, more or less, in our front yard,” Kail said. “People travel at such high speeds that the accidents we see are like the kind of accidents you would see on a freeway. That’s the kind of accidents that we ended up witnessing here all the time.”

Just last year, a speeding car killed a 17-year-old near her home. She says it is often she or the neighbors are the first ones to help at a scene after an accident. She pulled debris and people out of the road and finally made a sign out of a wrecked vehicle to get people to slow down.

“I pulled it out of the road because I didn’t want there to be more accidents, with people hitting the pieces, but I, you know, I was just so frustrated that I decided to use it as a message, you know, to the city,” Kail said.

Now, the city is doing something about it, too. Two-speed cameras are starting to go up on Semmes Avenue, and soon, more will be around the city. It’s an effort that has taken four years.

Safety cameras will operate for up to two hours during the morning arrival times and up to two hours during the afternoon dismissal times when school is in session.

”We had to take this measure to the general assembly to get approval from the state. We were able to get that approval in 2020, and the state allowed us to put these photo speed cameras within 250 yards of a school or construction zone,” Richmond City Councilor Stephanie Lynch said.

It’s the beginning of a pilot program that will bring 26 cameras to the division at 13 schools. It’s an effort the city has seen work in other areas, too.

Lynch points out it is a solution that does not stretch officer numbers thin when there is already a shortage in the city. The cameras can do the enforcing without anyone having to be there.

“This is definitely a part of that enforcement solution that we haven’t had because we have not had the officers on the street to do that type of radar,” Lynch said.

While a ticket alone may not save a life, it’s s a part of the city’s bigger plan to make Richmond’s streets safer.

Other efforts include The construction of 200 speed tables citywide, adding crossing enhancements for pedestrians and installing pedestrian hybrid beacons for people crossing multi-lane streets and more. These come from recommendations from the Vision Zero Task Force.

RPD says officers will review the images captured and monitor the program’s effectiveness. There will be the ability to move the cameras as needed when “crash data indicates a higher-priority location has been identified.”

Lynch says the first two locations chosen for the cameras were decided based on traffic previously seen. RPD says the data collected by these devices cannot be used in other investigations.

The city is holding a Speed Management Symposium on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. at Main Street Station, located at 1500 East Main Street, where the public can hear and discuss the city’s comprehensive approach to speed management.

