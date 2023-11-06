RACC looking for families to foster dogs, cats for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for families to foster one of the dozens of dogs or cats in their shelter for Thanksgiving as part of their annual foster program.

“The premise of it really is that we send as many animals home that get to spend a holiday with a family,” said Christie Chipps Peters with Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Nine years ago, the effort was put in place to match the dogs and cats at the shelter with a temporary home for Thanksgiving.

“I was thinking about people being home alone for the Thanksgiving holiday and our animals being here, not alone, but not in a home,” said Chipps Peters regarding the mission behind the foster program.

RACC will provide the supplies for the foster program and ask families to give them love.

“We provide all the supplies, food, crates, toys, leash, collar, litter box, litter, whatever you need,” said Chipps Peters. “It’s so nice for us to watch; just take a step back and have the people posting pictures of the animals at their house putting up their Christmas decorations.”

This year’s program comes as RACC sees one of its worst years for abandoned animals. More than two weeks ago, RACC found a puppy abandoned in a crate next to an apartment complex dumpster in Richmond.

“In my 10 years, it’s the worst year ever,” said Chipps Peters. “It’s the most amount of animals that have been abused, and abandoned, and left. Our hope is that we can reach more people that will help open up their hearts and homes to those pets in need.”

A program elevating its mission to match every pet with a “purr-fect” and permanent place to call home.

“Every year, more than 50%, like typically 75% of these animals, never come back, and so the people either keep them themselves or find them a forever home,” said Chipps Peters. “It’s not just this small act. Everyone here is so happy when they leave, and everyone that takes them home feels like they’re doing something and they’re part of a bigger program, so I think the thanksgiving and gratitude just grows from there.”

Richmond Animal Care and Control’s foster program for Thanksgiving runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 1. The shelter needs families with no other pets at home. If you decide to keep your Thanksgiving foster, adoption fees will be waived.

