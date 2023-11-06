Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Off-duty US Park Police officer unintentionally shot and killed fellow officer, police say

McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.
McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Park Police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer in a Virginia apartment in what local authorities are describing preliminarily as an unintentional shooting involving alcohol.

Fairfax County detectives determined that the officer pulled the trigger on a gun he believed was unloaded early Sunday, striking Jesse Brown Hernandez inside an apartment in McLean, Virginia, according to a police statement.

Hernandez, 22, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Fairfax County police said.

The officer who fired the gun has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police said that preliminarily detectives determined that the officer “was attempting to dry fire a firearm.”

“Dry firing is when one simulates the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger of a firearm that is unloaded,” police said in the news release.

There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and all were known to each other, police said. Three of the four involved individuals were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the shooting, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Authorities were called to the 1000 block of Ashcake Road for reports of a house fire with...
1 dead, 5 others displaced in Hanover fire
Sign from the group "No Means No Casino"
Group behind proposed Richmond casino makes antisemitic, offensive remarks on local radio
James Madison grad Margo Savage-Morrison holds up her sign announcing she's pregnant during the...
‘It was a total surprise!’ Fan at JMU football game uses creative sign to tell mom she’s pregnant
West Main Street renamed to Shawn Joseph Soares Street in honor of the 26 year old VCU student...
City street renamed to honor Shawn Soares, VCU student hit, killed while walking to class

Latest News

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election
NBC12 takes a look at unopposed legislative races happening across the metro-Richmond area.
Spotlight on the final races: The unopposed candidates
Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a...
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law