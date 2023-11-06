Your Money with Carlson Financial
The November Project gearing up for the Richmond Marathon

The non-profit is holding their annual summit in Richmond
The November Project uses a sense of accountability to motivate and encourage people of all ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get up and get moving.
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Runners, get your gear ready! The Richmond Marathon is upon us, and athletes from all over the world will compete in our city.

That includes members of the November Project, running in the country’s friendliest marathon not just for enjoyment but, of course, for workouts, too.

“The November Project is a free fitness group. It’s a non-profit organization. Our mission is to lower intimidation of fitness with fun,” said Bojan Mandaric.

Bojan Mandaric founded the November Project with his rowing teammate Brogan Graham to stay in shape during the cold winter months. Little did they know it would turn into a worldwide fitness group for anyone to participate in.

“Creating these opportunities where people can come together and, you know, having that sense of belonging and feeling like they are seen and heard. They can be who they feel they are. It’s powerful, " said Mandaric.

With 57 locations worldwide, 4500 average members a week and 250,000 lifetime members.

The pair created a movement that uses a sense of accountability to motivate and encourage people of all ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get up and moving. All you have to do is show up.

“A lot of our members say we came for the workout. We stayed for the friendship,“ said Bojan Mandaric.

This year, the organization is putting on its annual summit in Richmond, centered around the marathon as the big event. The organization has close ties to our city with its Richmond-based and other groups.

“You know, having such a strong presence in Richmond, having a lot of community connections in Richmond with groups like we off the couch. We thought the Richmond marathon would be a great spot to kind of invite everybody and have celebration for everything we stand for,“ said Bojan Mandaric.

The Richmond Marathon is Nov. 11. Click here to connect with the November Project.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

