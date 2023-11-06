Monday Forecast: Mainly sunny and warmer than average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm for November over the next five days. Our next best chance for rain arrives Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. An isolated light evening shower is possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with near-record warmth. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. Current Record: 81° set in 1986.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: A lingering shower is possible in the early morning. Becoming mostly sunny by late morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

