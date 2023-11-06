Monday Forecast: Mainly sunny and warmer than average
Above normal high temperatures in the 70s continue this week, NEXT weekend looks chilly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm for November over the next five days. Our next best chance for rain arrives Friday.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. An isolated light evening shower is possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-70s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with near-record warmth. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. Current Record: 81° set in 1986.
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: A lingering shower is possible in the early morning. Becoming mostly sunny by late morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
