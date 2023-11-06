Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Monday Forecast: Mainly sunny and warmer than average

Above normal high temperatures in the 70s continue this week, NEXT weekend looks chilly
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm for November over the next five days. Our next best chance for rain arrives Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. An isolated light evening shower is possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with near-record warmth. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. Current Record: 81° set in 1986.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: A lingering shower is possible in the early morning. Becoming mostly sunny by late morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Authorities were called to the 1000 block of Ashcake Road for reports of a house fire with...
1 dead, 5 others displaced in Hanover fire
Sign from the group "No Means No Casino"
Group behind proposed Richmond casino makes antisemitic, offensive remarks on local radio
James Madison grad Margo Savage-Morrison holds up her sign announcing she's pregnant during the...
‘It was a total surprise!’ Fan at JMU football game uses creative sign to tell mom she’s pregnant
West Main Street renamed to Shawn Joseph Soares Street in honor of the 26 year old VCU student...
City street renamed to honor Shawn Soares, VCU student hit, killed while walking to class

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Warm next few days, watching Friday rain
Cool tonight, warm again on Monday
Cool tonight, warm again on Monday
Here's a look at your Sunday weather forecast
Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm for November
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Nice Sunday ahead