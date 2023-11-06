Your Money with Carlson Financial
IRS is raising retirement savings limit

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS announced that the savings limits for retirement plans have been increased for 2024.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - You can sock away even more money into a 401(k) or IRA next year.

The IRS announced it’s raising the 401(k) contribution limit to $23,000, $500 more than the current limit.

Anyone 50 or older can put away an additional $7,500 in “catch-up contributions,” for a total of $30,500.

Those same limits also apply to 403B plans, most 457 plans and the federal government’s thrift savings plan.

The IRS also announced it’s raising the IRA annual contribution limit to $7,000 next year, also up by $500.

People 50 and older can contribute another $1,000 on top of that, for a total of $7,500.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

