Henrico Addiction Task Force doubles down with mobile units, resources to address opioid crisis

As the opioid crisis continues to claim lives nationwide, a task force in Henrico County is tackling the epidemic head-on.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
As the opioid crisis continues to claim lives nationwide, a task force in Henrico County is tackling the epidemic head-on.

The Henrico Addiction Task Force was formed in 2016 but is now beefing up its efforts to provide more resources than ever before.

This comes as the county grapples with an unprecedented number of fatal overdoses in recent years.

“Unfortunately, in 2022, we lost 78 people to overdose deaths,” Leslie Stephen said. “There are hundreds of people that are overdosing every year, so the need is huge.”

That number of fatal overdoses amounts to more than double the amount of homicides as well as deaths from car crashes.

“It’s a lucky day if police or fire don’t respond to an overdose call,” Deputy County Manager Michael Feinmel said.

Now, the task force has begun deploying a mobile unit to overdose “hot spots” to provide prevention services.

“We’re taking a mobile unit in partnership with the health department and certain apartment complexes, and we’re providing Narcan training,” Stephen said. “It’s just been a game changer for some places. We’ve had well over 275 people come to those sites. I think it’s going to demonstrate a huge impact. "

Stephen says these initiatives are crucial to reducing overdoses and getting life-saving resources into the right hands.

“That’s been the difficulty. I think we have a vision for what we are hoping this recovery community will look like, and we haven’t quite gotten to where we wanted to be yet,” Feinmel said.

Feinmel says they’ve created several committees to tackle different areas of the opioid crisis, including youth outreach, treatment, prevention, criminal justice and data tracking.

“We’re also providing lockboxes so people can lock up their legally prescribed medications. We’re also providing nursing, clinician peer services, and prescriber services,” Stephen said.

The task force is looking to improve outreach and get the community involved in its mission, so if you want to learn more, visit this link.

