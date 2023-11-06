Candidates’ final campaign push ahead of the election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday, Republicans held a rally in Henrico County before canvassing neighborhoods, which Democrats were said to be canvassing as well on Sunday... all in hopes to gain more voters before Tuesday.

“If you want change, you’ve got to be that change,” Winsome Earle-Sears, the current Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, exclaimed at the rally.

The ‘Get Out The Vote’ Rally attracted dozens of people to listen to Republican candidates, including Governor Youngkin, before ballots are casted.

“We are the voice, we are the pen and we are the sword and those all come to bare on election day,” said the governor at the rally.

Voters will be choosing who they want to represent them on key issues such as abortion...

“Everything, everything is on the line... If the extreme MAGA republicans, if they are allowed to fully take over, they’ll roll back all of the progress that we have made,” said Susan Swecker, the Chairwoman for the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Economic impacts will be a ‘consequence’ of this election as well.

“We are the common sense vote for Henrico County and for Virginia!” said Riley Shaia, the Republican candidate for the 58th House District.

Another major factor on the ballot, is the school board.

“Who is in charge of our children? We are! We make the decision when it comes to their lives,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

On Tuesday, polls open up at 6am and close at 7pm,if you are in line by 7 you will get to vote.

