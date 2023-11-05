Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm for November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm for November over the next five days. Our next best chance for rain arrives Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Daylight saving time has ended.

Today’s sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Today’s sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Sunday: Partly cloudy this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs near 70°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. An isolated light evening shower is possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A spotty evening shower is possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: A lingering shower is possible in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny by late morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

