Annual ‘Light up the Tracks’ brings holiday cheer to Downtown Ashland

Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy, will include a light display and six weeks of special events.
Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy, will include a light display and six weeks of special events.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Downtown Ashland is inviting families and friends to experience the magic of the holidays with the annual ‘Light up the Tracks’ events.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 18, the Downtown Ashland Association will illuminate the historic trackside district with an abundance of decorative holiday lights.

“Light Up the Tracks invites visitors to enjoy the quaint setting of our historic downtown,” said Maggie Longest, Executive Director of Downtown Ashland Association. “Customers will find excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment with friendly, small-town charm.”

Downtown buildings, historic homes, and Randolph-Macon College will all be adorned with twinkling white lights to celebrate the 2023 holiday season. The whole of Ashland’s Center Street will also be illuminated, giving visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday card.

“Whether it’s family fun or a grown-up getaway, Light Up the Tracks makes your holiday season merry and bright,” Longest said.

Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy, will include a light display and six weeks of special events to welcome visitors for a unique small-town holiday experience.

“We are proud to be a part of this one-of-a-kind celebration,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity to support community spirit and spread holiday cheer in Ashland.”

In addition to holiday festivities, visitors can find handmade gifts and decor in local shops or enjoy Downtown Ashland’s many restaurants. Local merchants and community groups will also offer special events all season long.

The holiday fun will last from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1. The calendar of events includes:

Saturday, November 18

Sunday, November 19

Saturday, November 25 - December 23

Saturday, December 2

Friday, December 31

For more information about upcoming events or Downtown Ashland, click here.

