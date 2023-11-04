Your Money with Carlson Financial
Weekend Forecast: Sunny and warmer

Steady warm-up this weekend into next week, NEXT weekend looks chilly
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and warm for November over the next five days. Our next rain chance arrives late Thursday.

Saturday: Sunny. High in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Daylight saving time ends at 2 AM on Sunday. We fall back one hour.

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%, Rain Totals: .10″ to .25″)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

