RVA is in the holiday spirit: Christmas events kicking off this weekend

It's November, which means we are taking those Halloween decorations down and putting the Christmas lights up.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s November, which means we are taking those Halloween decorations down and putting the Christmas lights up.

Santa’s Wonderland

If you’re already in the holiday spirit, Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

He and his elves will transform the store into a Christmas village.

There will be free games, fun activities, and giveaways. You can also get a free photo with ol’ Saint Nick himself.

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival

The Craftsmen’s Classic will be back at the Richmond Raceway this weekend.

This will be the 43rd year for the beloved event, where hundreds of the country’s most talented artists will be on-site to sell their creations.

It’s happening all weekend. You can click here for a list of exact times.

Tickets are $10 for adults.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

If you want to keep that holiday spirit going, Busch Gardens will preview Christmas Town next week.

It’s one of the largest light displays in North America, with more than ten million twinkling lights.

