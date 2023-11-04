Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Florida roofing company offering a free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase

Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in November. (Source: WBBH)
By Gage Goulding, WBBH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A roofing company in Florida is giving those who buy a new roof a turkey and an AR-15.

“The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family,” Roof EZ President Jason Polly said.

It’s a package deal that Polly thought couldn’t be better for his company to offer this Thanksgiving.

But he can’t take all the credit.

“I actually saw this idea from a company in Alabama,” Polly said. “I figured, ‘Hey, this is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it.’”

But why choose an assault rifle?

“Everybody needs an AR-15,” Polly said. “The world’s a crazy place right now and they can get a roof and an AR-15 for protection on both ends.”

If you want in on the deal, you have to go through the same steps as if you were buying a gun. An area arms dealer in Cape Coral is the supplier.

“Everyone needs to know how to handle a gun, safely. You have to get a background check. You can’t have any felonies,” Polly said. “Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days.”

Polly added, “If they don’t want the AR-15, we’ll give them $500 off their roof.”

According to Polly, that’s how much the AR-15 is worth.

And he said his company has already sold a few packages.

“We’ve already got five to eight customers ready to go on the first day,” Polly said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police special agent was shot while parked in an unmarked vehicle in Petersburg.
Virginia State Police special agent shot in Petersburg
At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
Police identify 2 people killed in I-64 crash
Sign from the group "No Means No Casino"
Group behind proposed Richmond casino makes antisemitic, offensive remarks on local radio
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years
Gas prices on a steady decline for several weeks.
Chesterfield has cheapest gas prices in greater Richmond area

Latest News

Richmond polls see lower-than-expected early voter turnout
Final Call: Early voting ends Nov. 4
A pair of snow leopard cubs are debuting at the Bronx Zoo.
Watch a pair of snow leopard cubs make their debut at the Bronx Zoo
West Main Street renamed to Shawn Joseph Soares Street in honor of the 26 year old VCU student...
City street renamed to honor Shawn Soares, VCU student killed while walking to class
A pair of snow leopard cubs are debuting at the Bronx Zoo. (Source: WCS Bronx Zoo/AMAZING...
Watch snow leopard cubs making their debut at the Bronx Zoo
FILE - Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, on Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. ...
Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery after the Meta CEO got hurt during martial arts training