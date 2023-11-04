Final Call: Early voting ends Nov. 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With time winding down to make your voices heard, officials in Richmond say fewer people are casting their ballots early.

“What we’re seeing in early voting is that the turnout has been lower than expected in the city of Richmond, and that’s because we don’t have competitive races at the top of the ballot, so the real interest in this election is a bit focused on the casino referendum ‚” said Keith Balmer, General Registrar at Richmond’s office of elections.

However, other localities across Central Virginia which are seeing more contentious races are singing a different tune.

Including the big match-up in Henrico between Schuyler VanValkenburg and Siobhan Dunnavant in Senate District 16, Susanna Gibson and David Owen in House District 57 or the battle between Rodney Willett and Riley Shaia in House District 58.

“Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover so far, I was talking to the registrars there and they have higher turnout than the city of Richmond.” said Balmer.

However there’s still a big push to get your voices heard. Richmond officials say the ballot may not be as competitive, but there is still a hot topic floating around the river city. Whether or not Richmond will get a casino.

“ So every vote counts, but especially in a low turnout election, because the margins of victory are so narrow.” Balmer said.

The office of elections did point out early voting offers a level of flexibility.

So if you would like to make your voices heard before Tuesday, You can vote Saturday November 4th at one of the early voting locations. Those polls close at 5pm.

