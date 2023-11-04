Your Money with Carlson Financial
City street renamed to honor Shawn Soares, VCU student hit, killed while walking to class

West Main Street renamed to Shawn Joseph Soares Street in honor of the 26 year old VCU student...
West Main Street renamed to Shawn Joseph Soares Street in honor of the 26 year old VCU student who was killed while walking on the sidewalk.(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, Nov. 4, six months after Shawn Soares lost his life on West Main Street, the city transformed the site of Soares’s death from tragedy to inspiration. Leaders are doing that by naming the street after him... with a brown honorary sign with his full name boldly across it.

The City of Richmond is paying tribute to a VCU grad student taken too soon.
The City of Richmond is paying tribute to a VCU grad student taken too soon.

“I will never forget his smile and his energy and his enthusiasm for making our world a better place,” City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, expressed.

According to City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, Soares is the third person under 65 to be dedicated an honorable sign in the City of Richmond.

“He was an extremely bright light in our city,” City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch echoed.

Loved ones’ of Soares spoke out about the impact he left behind and the joy he brought to the world, including his girlfriend, who is still deeply saddened by his sudden passing.

“I’ll never understand why he was taken from us so soon, and I never will.. but what I do know is that his love is in all of us all the time. I know that this city and our state of Virginia is a better place because of Shawn’s impact. This street name is not just an honor; it’s a testament to Shawn’s legacy,” said Anna Bryson, Shawn Soares’ girlfriend at the time of his death.

Bryson said she will walk the same path her and Soares used to... and she still feels him. She explained that she’s still learning from her late boyfriend, every day.

“Learning how to be a better person, learning how to take a deep breath and calm down,” Bryson said.

His mother also talked about the gratitude she feels for everyone who has been reaching out to her, for his friends and for city and state leaders who Shawn worked with during his short life.

“Shawn was a blessing, and in return, he has blessed me with all of you here. Thank you for your love and support, and to everyone that’s here, thank you for being here; I love you guys,” Shawn’s mom, Nimmi Soares, expressed.

Shawn was a 26-year-old, working for the Virginia Conservation Network, Virginia Young Democrats, and working towards getting a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Councilwoman Lynch said there will soon be a QR code added to the sign that will help ensure Shawn Soares is never forgotten.

