Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of the many men and women who fought for this country, Chesterfield County will host a Veterans Day event to recognize the dedication and sacrifices of our U.S. military.

On Saturday, November 11, family and friends are invited to join Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Historical Society of Virginia for an annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Brigadier General Patricia Wallace, the first female commanding general of the 80th Training Command and previously the first woman and person of color to serve as Commanding General of the 91st Training Division. Her decorated career has earned her many honors and awards, including the Legion of Merit and Army Bronze Star Medal.

Bill Bevins will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies, along with students from Gill Grove Christian Church. Visitors can also expect musical selections from the Thomas Dale High School Band.

The event will occur at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Building at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

