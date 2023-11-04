Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 dead, 5 others displaced in Hanover fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover County Fire & EMS are investigating after a residential fire claimed the life of one person and left five others displaced.

On Saturday, Nov 4, authorities were called to the 1000 block of Ashcake Road just before 4:50 a.m. for reports of a house fire with residents trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find the single-story home engulfed in flames and quickly began efforts to rescue victims inside.

During rescue efforts, one person was found dead, and two firefighters were injured. Both firefighters were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and have since been released. There were no other injuries reported.

The Red Cross will assist two adults and three children who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

