Window and door manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Prince George

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The former Rolls-Royce facility will soon be home to a window and door manufacturer.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that PGT Innovations Inc. will invest $54.3 million to establish a glass manufacturing operation - Triple Diamond Glass - in the facility at the Crosspointe Logistics Center.

The project will create 659 new jobs.

“Manufacturing is on the rebound, and the Commonwealth is leading the way. We look forward to supporting the future success of PGT Innovations in Prince George County,” Youngkin said.

Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations, said Prince George “offered an ideal blend of proximity to customers, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce.”

“The creation of Triple Diamond Glass represents a major step forward in our company’s journey,” he said.

To learn more and apply for jobs, click here.

