Vote for local organization to win $100,000 NASCAR Foundation award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You could help a locally-based organization win $100,000 to help grieving children and young adults.

Comfort Zone Camp was chosen as a finalist for NASCAR’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

Founded in 1999, the organization hosts camps nationwide to give children a comfortable and safe space to process what they’re going through.

Last year, CZC held 26 camps for more than 1,000 children from 32 states.

Volunteer Molly Moran received the nomination from NASCAR.

She first discovered CZC when she lost her mom at 21 years old and realized she could help other children through her own experience.

Moran has served as a buddy, or mentor, at the camp for nine years.

“It’s something where you kind of understand what they’re going through,” Moran said. “These kids sometimes don’t have the chance to tell their story at home. They have a chance to talk and tell their story, and listen to other kids as well.”

Moran said when she found out she was a finalist for the award, she was speechless.

“It was a Team’s meeting and I just couldn’t talk,” Moran laughed. “I’m so appreciative of the NASCAR Foundation for recognizing Comfort Zone Camp and everything they do.”

Moran said CZC will be able to create more camps across the country, including an additional camp in Virginia, if the organization wins the award.

“We would be able to help 200 more kids, bring them to camp, give them the chance to be with people and let them know they are not alone,” Moran said.

You can vote every day, once per day here.

The last day to vote is Friday, Nov.17, before the winner is announced Thursday, Nov. 30.

